St. Louis-area pipe company Core & Main purchases erosion control company

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Core & Main, a supplier of water and wastewater system components based in Maryland Heights, purchased California-based Earthsavers Erosion Control.

Steve LeClair, Core & Main's CEO, said in an announcement this week that the acquisition would "enhance Core & Main's erosion control expertise."

Doug Bailey, owner of Earthsavers, said he expects the sale to help the company expand its services.

Core & Main has 300 locations in the U.S.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

