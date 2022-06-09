St. Louis-area pipe company Core & Main purchases erosion control company

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Core & Main, a supplier of water and wastewater system components based in Maryland Heights, purchased California-based Earthsavers Erosion Control.
Steve LeClair, Core & Main's CEO, said in an announcement this week that the acquisition would "enhance Core & Main's erosion control expertise."
Doug Bailey, owner of Earthsavers, said he expects the sale to help the company expand its services.
Core & Main has 300 locations in the U.S.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.