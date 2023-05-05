ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has received a $2.5 million state grant to help redevelop a 106-acre site just east of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Officials are hoping to attract an "advanced manufacturing" user to the property, which they're calling the Brownleigh Site. The grant will be used for feasibility, planning, engineering, preparation and infrastructure, said a spokeswoman for St. Louis Development Corp., the city's economic development arm.

The city's Community Development Administration will execute the grant, according to a release.

The property is sandwiched between the airport and Interstate 170.

The grant was one of 15 issued from the state of Missouri's Industrial Site Development Grant Program that is funded through the 2023 budget and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).