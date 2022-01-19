St. Louis-based BioGenerator's push to develop new crop traits wins national funding prize

A St. Louis-based startup effort to develop new crop traits is among a small group of nationwide winners of a hefty financial award, aimed to help its work on the path to commercialization.

BioGenerator, which describes itself as "the startup arm of BioSTL" — an organization focused on boosting the regional presence of cutting-edge agriculture, medicine, health care, and other technology areas — is one of just seven winners of the prize from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator named Thursday. The incubator will receive between $100,000 and $175,000, funded by Wells Fargo and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The money is intended to help emerging companies reach the stage of commercializing products or technologies in areas such as sustainable agriculture and cleantech.

BioGenerator and its partners will put the award toward efforts to for a new agricultural research organization that helps startups develop new crop traits that overcome challenges such as "current insect resistance or preventing new forms of resistance, providing services to companies in St. Louis and elsewhere," according to an announcement Thursday.

