CHESTERFIELD — Bunge announced an agreement Tuesday to buy grain company Viterra in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion that would create a global agricultural giant — a move that, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would vault Bunge closer in size and scale to its peers atop the world’s grain-trading industry.

Bunge, which employs more than 750 people in the St. Louis region, painted the deal as one that marries each side’s specialties and strengths in different types of crops and services at different stages of the food supply chain, from processing to distribution.

The combined business will keep the Bunge name, with headquarters in Chesterfield.

A Bunge representative said that it was “too early to say” whether the deal could mean any changes for the company’s St. Louis-area workforce and whether the local headcount of employees might change. But when asked about whether the deal could lead to job cuts on one or both sides of the merger, the Bunge official said that the focus of the combined companies would instead be on growth.

Viterra is backed by global commodities company Glencore. The cash and stock deal would result in Glencore owning about a third of Bunge once the merger is complete.

Geographically, key parts of Viterra’s business are anchored in parts of the globe that can help extend Bunge’s reach — particularly in places like Australia and around the Black Sea.

Viterra shareholders will receive about 65.6 million shares of Bunge stock, valued at approximately $6.2 billion, and about $2 billion in cash. Bunge will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra debt.

“The combination of Bunge and Viterra significantly accelerates Bunge’s strategy, building on our fundamental purpose to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world,” Bunge CEO Greg Heckman said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Jed Ellerbroek, senior research analyst at Argent Capital Management, said Bunge’s acquisition of Viterra will provide ways reduce costs and increase profits, as well as make Bunge more competitive with other large grain-trading operations, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., and Louis Dreyfus Co. — which, along with Bunge, are known collectively as the “ABCD” group of dominant grain traders.

“Of the ABCD quartet, Bunge is by far the smallest,” Ellerbroek said. “This is their way of trying to join the big leagues.”

However, Ellerbroek expects anti-trust regulatory concerns to take a long time to sort through, including government-mandated divestitures to avoid excessive market acquisition.

Additionally, with the deal coming during the top of the market cycle, when profits are highest, Ellerbroek said the management team at Bunge might be working with unrealistic expectations, with profits naturally declining as part of the cycle, and that mergers made during this point in the cycle often fail.

Along with Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management are also investing in the deal.

The board of the combined company will include eight Bunge directors and four representatives nominated by Viterra shareholders after the deal closes.

The transaction is targeted to close by the middle of next year. It still needs approval from Bunge Inc. shareholders.

Bunge’s stock rose slightly at the opening bell Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.