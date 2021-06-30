St. Louis-based Energizer's CFO to retire, replacement named

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer Holdings is getting a new CFO.

The batterymaker announced Tuesday that chief accounting officer John Drabik will replace Timothy W. Gorman effective Oct. 1.

Gorman is retiring after four decades in finance and will stay on as an advisor through Dec. 31.

The announcement is the second change at the top of the company this year. CEO Mark LeVigne replaced a retiring Alan Hoskins Jan. 1.

The firm, which is headquartered near Maryville University, in May reported losses of $14.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for its second quarter.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.