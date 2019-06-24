Steven Baumer will take over as co-chair of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Jan. 1, putting a St. Louis-based attorney back in a top role at one of the region's largest law firms.
Baumer will succeed Therese Pritchard, who is based in Washington. She worked as chair of Bryan Cave since 2014 and oversaw its 2018 merger with London firm Berwin Leighton Paisner. Pritchard was not eligible to run for another term, the firm said.
Baumer specializes in mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions.
“I have been with our firm since 1996 and have seen the growth and development that has continued to set us apart in the minds of our clients,” Baumer said in a statement. “With the merger and our stronger, global platform, I know there is even more we can accomplish as a firm to service our clients, and I am excited to be a part of that.”
He will serve alongside co-chair Lisa Mayhew, who works out of the London office and was elected to another term by partners. She previously was managing partner at Berwin Leighton Paisner.
Though it never considered St. Louis its official headquarters, much of the administrative functions of the old Bryan Cave were based downtown. After the merger, the combined firm indicated St. Louis would remain its largest U.S. office. Last year, it extended for another decade its lease at Metropolitan Square, where over 200 lawyers and around 300 administrative staff work.
The combined firm has over 1,400 lawyers in 31 offices worldwide.