Magnetize, a St. Louis-based marketing and branding agency, has acquired OrgStory, a marketing agency that specializes in nonprofits.
OrgStory will operate as a Magnetize brand, keeping its name and working from Magnetize's St. Louis and Chicago offices.
Magnetize clients include BJC Healthcare, Edward Jones, Enterprise Holdings and Washington University.
Rob Kessler, partner and operations director for Magnetize, said the acquisition will strengthen Magnetize's work in the nonprofit sector.
"It's a great extension to the work we already do," Kessler said Tuesday.
The combined company has 15 employees at its St. Louis office, Kessler said. It also has three full time employees in Chicago, and plans to add more in the upcoming weeks.
Kessler said the companies finalized the agreement on August 1, but waited until Monday to announce the deal to the public. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Magnetize was previously known as Jager Boston, but changed its name in November. Jager Boston was founded over a decade ago when two smaller agencies combined, Kessler said.
OrgStory was founded in 2012, and has worked with over 100 nonprofits.