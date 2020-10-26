St. Louis-based Peabody appoints new chief operating officer, one month after terminating its old one

One month after terminating its chief operating officer, Peabody has appointed a successor.

The St. Louis-based company, which is the world's largest private-sector coal miner, announced Monday that Darren Yeates will fill roles as executive vice president and chief operating officer. The move takes effect Nov. 1, and will give Yeates "responsibility for all aspects of the company's operations, including sales and marketing, technical services, health and safety and supply chain," according to the company.

Yeates has been on Peabody's board since February and will remain involved as a non-independent director, the company said.

Like other top Peabody executives, Yeates comes from Australia, where he has held a number of prominent roles in the coal industry over a more than 35-year career. Facing a steep decline in U.S. demand for coal, the company's hopes are pinned primarily on the ability of its Australian operations to serve the growing economies of Asian countries.