St. Louis' biggest scrap metal co. bought by steel giant

ST. LOUIS — The company that owns a major scrapyard along north St. Louis' riverfront has been acquired by a subsidiary of North America's biggest steel producer and recycler, according to a Tuesday announcement.

A sale price and other terms of the deal between the St. Louis-based Grossman Iron and Steel Co. and its new owner, Nucor, were not disclosed.

Grossman runs facilities adjacent to the Mississippi River that are accessible by both river and rail. The company is the "largest full-service scrap metal processor" in the St. Louis area and one of the biggest in the Midwest, said a press release announcing the move.

It now joins an even bigger player in the industry. Nucor's regional subsidiaries across the U.S. have the capacity to sort and recycle more than five million tons of scrap metal a year. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported more than $20 billion in net sales in 2020.

