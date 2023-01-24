St. Louis board approves incentives for 2 affordable housing projects in Jeff-Vander-Lou

ST. LOUIS — The city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday endorsed incentives for several affordable housing projects in St. Louis.

Lee's Summit-based Fulson Housing Group is planning to invest $23.4 million to renovate Metropolitan Village, a 147-unit affordable senior housing development at 3101 Delmar Boulevard, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The company plans to use about $9 million in low-income housing tax credits and $9.6 million of debt to help finance the project. Rents are expected to rise 12% but tenant contributions will remain the same, according to a report from St. Louis Development Corp., the city's economic development agency.

Fulson Housing Group is seeking 15 years of tax abatement, worth an estimated $474,000 in today's dollar, according to a SLDC financial analysis.

In a separate project, LCRA approved issuing up to $15 million in bonds for the second phase of Doorways, an interfaith nonprofit that provides housing services for people living with HIV/AIDS. The nonprofit plans to build 39 apartments for those affected by HIV/AIDS and who are homeless or at risk of being homeless at 1180 Elliott Avenue in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Rents are expected to be between $450-$550.

On the city's southside, Lutheran Development Group plans to renovate a more than century-old, one-bedroom vacant brick house at 3417 Louisiana Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood for nearly $398,000.

The organization plans to build an addition to make it a three-bedroom house and list it for sale for $195,000.

It is seeking a 10-year tax abatement that will help make the house more affordable to a future homebuyer, and plans to use private financing and funds from the city's Community Development Administration. SLDC does not provide financial impact reports for projects under $1 million.

The Board of Aldermen has final say on whether to approve Lutheran Development Group's abatement.

Also on Tuesday, LCRA approved a $300,000 grant for Be Well Café Corp., a culinary incubator, coworking space and farmers market in Hyde Park at 2027 Salisbury Street, a former city land bank property. The grant is contingent on the organization buying the property from its founder, Fatimah Muhammad.

The grant money will help support the organization's building renovation and mission to support neighborhood entrepreneurs with business development and job training, as well as provide access to healthy food.

Be Well Café was listed as priority for the city's economic justice plan, which directs resources to disinvested areas of north and south St. Louis.

The organization is seeking to reinstate its nonprofit status after a "temporary lapse" related to financial filings.