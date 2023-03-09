ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis planning board on Wednesday declined to take up apartment developer Lux Living's request to review a denial of its plan to add housing on South Kingshighway near Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Lux Living had proposed demolishing a row of long-vacant buildings along Kingshighway, just south of Forest Park, that would clear the way for the company to build a mixed-use apartment development.

Last year, the Cultural Resources Office denied the developer a demolition permit, stating that the buildings were structurally sound, some of merit and that the proposed design would not fit neighborhood standards. That decision was later upheld by the Preservation Board, which reviews demolition requests for property located in city preservation districts.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously declined Lux Living's request to review the project.

Don Roe, executive director of the St. Louis' planning department, said a request for the commission to review denials had been "infrequent" over the years.

Lux Living still has options to keep the project alive, Roe said: The developer could wait a year before refiling the proposal again. It could also appeal to St. Louis Circuit Court.

