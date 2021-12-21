St. Louis board denies developer's plan to demo portion of Engineers' Club in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A proposal to partially raze a historic building in the Central West End for apartments was denied Monday despite the city’s preservation agency admitting it had “overlooked” a report from the developer detailing the property’s structural problems.

The St. Louis Preservation Board voted 4-1 to withhold approval for developer Lux Living’s plan to partially demolish the Engineers’ Club Building on Lindell Boulevard for 200 apartments following the recommendation of the Cultural Resources Office, which staffs the board. Commissioner Jack Coatar, a city alderman, voted for the project. Commissioner Michael Killeen was absent for the vote.

The commissioners voted against the proposal even after Meg Lousteau, director of the Cultural Resources Office, admitted her office failed to include an engineering report from Lux Living about the building’s structural conditions in the agency’s findings to the board. Lux Living Principal Victor Alston said the report, which Lux submitted to the city in October, detailed issues including cracks in the basement walls and water damage.

Lousteau apologized and said her agency had “overlooked” the document. Alston did not respond to a request for comment after the meeting.