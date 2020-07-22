You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis board planning to issue convention center bonds again cancels meeting
An empty Washington Avenue next to America's Center Convention Complex is illuminated by a streak of sunlight downtown on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Louis. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, federal, city and state officials have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary and maintain a six-foot distance from one another to prevent the spread of the virus.

Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

ST. LOUIS — A city board abruptly cancelled a Friday meeting where they planned to vote on a $105 million bond issue to upgrade the America's Center convention center downtown, the second time since May the body has scheduled and then cancelled a planned meeting on the massive project.

The move signals disagreement among members of the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corp., made up of representatives from the offices of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. 

During a Monday St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission meeting, President Kitty Ratcliffe and members of her board sounded optimistic about the prospects of issuing the convention center bonds.

But two days later, the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corp. meeting that was noticed Monday was cancelled. 

Issuing bonds for the convention center project had been in the works for over two years. But the plan failed to clear the final hurdle at the Municipal Finance Corp. in early April, as board members held off on a vote amid uncertainty over the city's future fiscal health due to the then new coronavirus crisis.

