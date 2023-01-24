St. Louis board to weigh incentives for affordable housing projects

ST. LOUIS — The city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday is slated to review incentives for several affordable housing projects in St. Louis.

Lee's Summit-based Fulson Housing Group is planning to invest $23.4 million to renovate Metropolitan Village, a 147-unit affordable senior housing development at 3101 Delmar Boulevard, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The company plans to use about $9 million in low-income housing tax credits and $9.6 million of debt to help finance the project. Rents are expected to rise 12% but tenant contributions will remain the same, according to a report from St. Louis Development Corp., the city's economic development agency.

Fulson Housing Group is seeking 15 years of tax abatement, worth an estimated $474,000 in today's dollar, according to a SLDC financial analysis.

In a separate project, LCRA is expected to weigh in on issuing up to $15 million in bonds for the second phase of Doorways, an interfaith nonprofit that provides housing services for people living with HIV/AIDS. The nonprofit plans to build 39 apartments for those affected by HIV/AIDS and who are homeless or at risk of being homeless at 1180 Elliott Avenue in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Rents are expected to be between $450-$550.

On the city's southside, Lutheran Development Group plans to renovate a more than century-old vacant brick house at 3417 Louisiana Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood for nearly $398,000.

The organization plans to sell the three-bedroom house for $195,000. It is seeking a 10-year tax abatement, and plans to use private financing and funds from the city's Community Development Administration. SLDC does not provide financial analyses for projects under $1 million.