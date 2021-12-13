St. Louis boat show canceled again, to return in 2023

ST. LOUIS — An annual boat show at the downtown convention center has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Organizers of the St. Louis Boat and Sportshow said supply chain problems, lack of available boats and issues booking dates at the America's Center forced the decision.

Boats are a hot commodity right now, and vessels are selling faster than they can be made. Prices for used boats are soaring, owners are on waiting lists for harbor slips, and repair work is backed up, sometimes for months.

Brian Hall, a spokesman for the city's convention and visitors commission, said he heard boat dealers were not in favor of holding the show because they didn't have enough boats to mount their usual presence.

He said the America's Center has dates available that would meet the boat show's preferences. "This is not a matter of us saying no to the boat show," he said.

The STL RV Show is set to run on three of the four days the boat show had said it would take. Boat show organizers said their event, canceled last year due to the pandemic, will return in 2023.

