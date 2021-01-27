 Skip to main content
St. Louis bourbon maker Luxco bought for $476 million
Luxco's new tequila distillery

St. Louis-based Luxco's new tequila distillery is located just outside the city of Arandas, in the highlands of Jalisco. (handout photo)

ST. LOUIS — Luxco Inc., a locally based distiller of bourbon and tequila, announced on Wednesday it was selling to publicly traded MGP Ingredients for $476 million in cash and stock.

Luxco has distilleries in Bardstown, Kentucky, and Jalisco, Mexico, and makes such brands as Ezra Brooks and Yellowstone bourbons, El Mayor and Exotico tequilas, and the high-alcohol grain spirit Everclear.

MGP, based in Atchison, Kansas, makes bourbon, rye, gin, vodka and industrial alcohols. David Colo, MGP president and CEO, said in a statement that Luxco “significantly expands our product line in the higher-value branded-spirits sector and increases our sales and distribution capabilities across all 50 states.”

The family-owned and operated Luxco was founded in St. Louis in 1958, and is now run by Chairman and CEO Donn Lux, who said he would continue to be involved with the new company.

+2 
Blood Oath bourbon

Samples of Blood Oath bourbon poured at its launch party, March 18, 2015, at Gamlin Whiskey House in the Central West End. The high-end bourbon is made by Luxco. Photo by Daniel Neman.

 Daniel Neman
+2 
Donn Lux

Luxco chairman and CEO Donn Lux
