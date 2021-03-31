 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis-branded clothing company Series Six wins Boulevard competition for free rent
0 comments

St. Louis-branded clothing company Series Six wins Boulevard competition for free rent

{{featured_button_text}}
Series Six Apparel Company owner Sami Maurer

Sami Maurer, the owner of apparel company Series Six, won free rent in a storefront at The Boulevard in Richmond Heights. Photo courtesy Series Six

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Local clothing company Series Six has won a competition for free rent at The Boulevard outdoor mall.

The center's property management firm pitched the competition in January after a dismal year for retail. The winner was promised up to three months of free rent in a 1,380-square-foot storefront near such retailers as Crate & Barrel and Soft Surroundings, across Brentwood Boulevard from the Galleria.

Last month the firm, Edwards Realty Company, picked seven finalists from more than 75 applications. As the winner, Series Six receives rent to test a brick-and-mortar space, $2,000, plus marketing assistance and business coaching.

“We are so grateful to be chosen as the winner,” said Series Six owner Sami Maurer.

It will be the company's first retail location.

Judges included Gilberto Pinela, communications manager at Cortex Innovation Community; Erin Joy, founder of Black Dress Circle; Leslie Gill, president of Rung for Women; Brian Hall, chief marketing officer at Explore St. Louis; and Whitney Cole, owner of Paint Nail Bar at The Boulevard.

Series Six will open at The Boulevard in May.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VW admits 'Voltswagen' rebrand was just a stunt

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports