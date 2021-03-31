St. Louis-branded clothing company Series Six wins Boulevard competition for free rent

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Local clothing company Series Six has won a competition for free rent at The Boulevard outdoor mall.

The center's property management firm pitched the competition in January after a dismal year for retail. The winner was promised up to three months of free rent in a 1,380-square-foot storefront near such retailers as Crate & Barrel and Soft Surroundings, across Brentwood Boulevard from the Galleria.

Last month the firm, Edwards Realty Company, picked seven finalists from more than 75 applications. As the winner, Series Six receives rent to test a brick-and-mortar space, $2,000, plus marketing assistance and business coaching.

“We are so grateful to be chosen as the winner,” said Series Six owner Sami Maurer.

It will be the company's first retail location.