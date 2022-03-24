St. Louis Bread Co. launches two new chicken sandwiches

SUNSET HILLS — St. Louis Bread Co. is getting into the chicken sandwich game.
Suburban St. Louis-based Panera, Bread Co.’s parent company, debuted two new takes on the genre in select markets this week and will go nationwide Wednesday.
The "Signature Take" will top its quarter pound of chicken with garlic aioli, parmesan crisps and greens. The "Spicy Take" will substitute spicy pickle chips for the parmesan and add buffalo wing sauce. Both brioche-roll sandwiches will start at $10.99. They'll be the latest entry into a fiercely competitive category, and one of the more expensive ones. Sector stalwarts Chick-fil-A and Popeye's sell theirs for around half of what Panera's asking.
Panera says it's hoping to attract more men and younger customers to its stores with the move and add to its "warm and hearty" platform established with grain bowls in 2019 and flatbread pizzas in 2020.