St. Louis Bread Co. moving headquarters to Maritz' campus in Fenton

FENTON — Panera Bread, locally known as St. Louis Bread Co., is moving its headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton.

The company is cutting back from 116,300 square feet at Watson and South Geyer roads to 72,000 square feet at Interstate 44 and South Highway Drive. Panera's new office is located on the campus of corporate incentive company Maritz, which is leasing excess space on its south campus to other businesses.

Panera said its new office has more amenities for its 650 employees with conference rooms, an auditorium, walking trails and others. The bakery-café chain is expected to move in mid-2023, according to a release.

“This new space will offer amenities to support associate well-being while providing space for our innovative team to ideate, collaborate and support our bakery-cafés across the nation," Rob Sopkin, chief development officer, said in a statement.

Avison Young's Steve Schmid and Rick Dames represented Panera Bread in its lease. David Biales of JLL represented Maritz.

