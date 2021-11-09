St. Louis Bread Co. parent goes public again, with help from Shake Shack founder

SUNSET HILLS — Panera Brands, the parent company of what is locally known as St. Louis Bread Co., is headed back to the public markets.
The privately held group combining Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels said Tuesday it plans to file for an initial public offering.
It also announced incoming investment from St. Louis native Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, and a special investing vehicle he controls. Meyer will become the "lead independent director" of the new public company's board after the IPO.
Some of Meyer's investment comes from USHG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that went public earlier this year. It has about $285 million in cash on hand. After Panera's IPO, the two companies will merge, Panera said on Tuesday.
JAB Holdings, the Luxembourg private equity group that bought Panera Brands in 2017, will remain a long-term shareholder in the new company. JAB has promised to backfill any cash pulled out by USHG shareholders during the merger.
The parties did not say what they plan to do with the cash raised in the stock offering or when it would take place.
Panera Brands already has 4,000 stores in 10 countries. It will also be the latest in a series of restaurants going public: Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme, breakfast-focused First Watch Restaurant Group, and Portillo's Inc., known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, all preceded it this year.
Panera Bread has its roots in Kirkwood, where Ken and Linda Rosenthal opened the first St. Louis Bread Co. store in 1987. They sold to publicly-traded Au Bon Pain Co., of Boston, in 1993, but Bread Co. got the best of the merger: By the end of the decade, the new company had sold its Au Bon Pain division, moved its headquarters to St. Louis, and renamed itself Panera Bread Co.
The company then embarked on a remarkable run that saw it grow from 100 bakery-café restaurants in 1997 to 2,000 in 2017. That's when JAB, the Luxembourg group, offered $7.6 billion to take the company private.
USHG shares jumped 7% to $10.47 in midday trading.