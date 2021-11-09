St. Louis Bread Co. parent goes public again, with help from Shake Shack founder

SUNSET HILLS — Panera Brands, the parent company of what is locally known as St. Louis Bread Co., is headed back to the public markets.

The privately held group combining Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels said Tuesday it plans to file for an initial public offering.

It also announced incoming investment from St. Louis native Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, and a special investing vehicle he controls. Meyer will become the "lead independent director" of the new public company's board after the IPO.

Some of Meyer's investment comes from USHG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that went public earlier this year. It has about $285 million in cash on hand. After Panera's IPO, the two companies will merge, Panera said on Tuesday.

JAB Holdings, the Luxembourg private equity group that bought Panera Brands in 2017, will remain a long-term shareholder in the new company. JAB has promised to backfill any cash pulled out by USHG shareholders during the merger.

The parties did not say what they plan to do with the cash raised in the stock offering or when it would take place.