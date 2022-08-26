St. Louis business leaders cheer comptroller’s plan to raise pay for police

ST. LOUIS — The region’s chief business development organization on Thursday applauded a plan from city Comptroller Darlene Green to raise pay for police and offer new incentives to attract and retain more of them.

“Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness,” Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said in a statement. “We applaud (Green) for bringing specific ideas forward to ensure this issue remains front and center.”

Green’s plan, unveiled Wednesday, followed Hall’s call earlier this month to city leaders to do more to slow down drag racing and late-night mayhem downtown. It also followed a surge in homicides and pleas from leaders in the South Grand Boulevard commercial district to hire more police to stop reckless driving, aggressive panhandling and fighting in the streets.

Green’s plan, which also calls for the city to give officers tax breaks and down payment assistance on homes, is intended to grow a police force that has been shrinking for years, and was the smallest it’s been in at least two decades as of earlier this year, with just under 1,150 commissioned officers.

It’s not clear whether it will be enacted. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, a progressive elected on a platform of reimagining public safety in the city, has generally brushed off calls to grow the police force in the city, which allies note still has one of the highest ratios of officers to residents of large U.S. cities. She has instead focused her efforts on growing social service programs targeting root causes of crime, such as poverty and a lack of opportunities to escape it.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police department and is led by an appointee of the mayor, called the plan “a step in the right direction.”

Jones said at a press conference Thursday that she liked the idea of offering more incentives to all city employees. The city has more than 1,000 vacant positions, and filling them could help with staffing shortages causing problems with 911 dispatch and trash pickup.

But Jones declined to say more about police, citing ongoing labor negotiations.