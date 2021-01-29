 Skip to main content
St. Louis city eviction moratorium extended through March 1
Evictions

Ryan Gipson, empties belongings from a storage unit at the U-Haul center in Overland to take to his new apartment in University City on Jan. 20, 2021. Gipson and his family rented three storage units to hold their belongings after they were forced from their apartment over the summer. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS — A judge has extended the city's eviction moratorium through March 1.

St. Louis Circuit Court Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer signed the order on Friday, arguing that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate the virus' spread.

"It is not in the interest of public health to displace persons from their homes during this COVID-19 emergency," Stelzer wrote.

This is at least the third extension.

As with previous city eviction moratoriums during the COVID-19 pandemic, it only applies to evictions for nonpayment of rent.

Landlords can still evict tenants for criminal activity, threatening the safety of other residents, damaging property, violating building or health codes or breaking other contractual obligations.

The move comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting evictions until April 1. 

The orders stop the physical removal of tenants and their belongings, but not the filing of eviction lawsuits in court. 

The Post-Dispatch previously reported on the thousands of eviction filings piling up in St. Louis and St. Louis County courts, leaving landlords and tenants frustrated, and advocates predicting a tidal wave of homelessness to come.

