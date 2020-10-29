 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis company makes progress with blood test for Alzheimer's disease
0 comments

St. Louis company makes progress with blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Subscribe for $1 a month
Washington U. researchers inch closer to a blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Researchers prepare blood samples for analysis at C2N Diagnostics, a company formed by Washington U. neurology professors Drs. David Holtzman and Randall Bateman. Courtesy of C2N Diagnostics.

 Jerry Naunheim Jr.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis company announced a step forward with a blood-based test to screen for Alzheimer's disease.

C2N Diagnostics, a company focused on diagnostic and therapeutic discovery, was started in 2007 by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine. 

Regulators have granted the company a certificate that lets it start marketing and commercializing the test, and allows for the test to be conducted by prescription in most states, Chief Executive Joel Braunstein said. This will be the first time the test is available to the public, he said.

The company views the certificate as an "intermediary step" toward approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Braunstein said.

"I think it's a reason for a lot of optimism," Braunstein said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports