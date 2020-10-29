St. Louis company makes progress with blood test for Alzheimer's disease

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis company announced a step forward with a blood-based test to screen for Alzheimer's disease.
C2N Diagnostics, a company focused on diagnostic and therapeutic discovery, was started in 2007 by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine.
Regulators have granted the company a certificate that lets it start marketing and commercializing the test, and allows for the test to be conducted by prescription in most states, Chief Executive Joel Braunstein said. This will be the first time the test is available to the public, he said.
The company views the certificate as an "intermediary step" toward approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Braunstein said.
"I think it's a reason for a lot of optimism," Braunstein said.
