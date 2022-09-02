St. Louis company wants to expand Missouri energy projects that use pig waste

A St. Louis-based energy company is targeting its latest project in northern Missouri, aiming to take advantage of ponds of waste on large-scale pig farms.

Roeslein Alternative Energy has for years pursued ”manure-to-energy” projects, which harness “pipeline-quality” renewable natural gas from lagoons of pig waste.

The company designs large covers to trap gas that rises to the surface of the ponds before cleaning it — ending up with what it says is more than 98% pure methane, for use on the natural gas distribution network or as vehicle fuel.

The systems have sprouted on northern Missouri hog farms belonging to Smithfield Foods — the world’s largest pork producer — which formed a joint venture with Roeslein in 2019 to equip more facilities with the technology.

Now, Roeslein intends to build a new pipeline from one pig farm to another. That pipeline would tie into an existing pipeline that connects with the natural gas grid serving the region. The planned project is near the town of Mercer, just shy of the Iowa border.

Roeslein is seeking approval from state regulators to increase the existing 8.4-mile pipeline’s operating pressure. The combined flow of gas from the two farms “and from other future connections” would exceed the current pressure limit, the company said in a filing submitted last week to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Without the upgrade, Roeslein says, it would need to install another pipeline running parallel to the existing one — a prospect the company says would raise costs considerably. The company added that “safety will not be compromised” by its requested waiver.

The PSC plans to review the request by late September.