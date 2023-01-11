 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1
alert top story

St. Louis condemns downtown’s Railway Exchange Building, setting stage for redo

  • 0
City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Pedestrians pass the Railway Exchange Building along Olive Street after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials have condemned downtown’s vacant Railway Exchange Building over threats to public safety, a move that could eventually clear the way for the long-awaited redevelopment of a major city landmark.

The St. Louis Building Division on Wednesday morning sent several crews to the property to board up the 1.2 million-square-foot building, which occupies an entire city block at 615 Olive Street.

“We’re going to hope that our partners at the City Counselor’s office will help us in getting this owner to either sell the property to a responsible owner or step up and be a responsible owner,” said Ed Ware, a building division manager.

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Trevon Finney of St. Louis city code enforcement dates a board after attaching it to an entry to the parking garage at the Railway Exchange Building after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

The historic 21-story building — once Famous-Barr’s flagship store — is situated in the heart of St. Louis’ central business district. City officials and downtown boosters have for years said that a redevelopment of the Railway Exchange Building could give the downtown area a burst of energy and much-needed activity. The regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. has said that a safe and vibrant downtown is critical for the metropolitan area’s success.

People are also reading…

But the 110-year-old building has languished for nearly a decade after Macy’s department store left and developers failed to get their redevelopment plans off the ground. A water main rupture in 2017 further damaged the building while millions of dollars of unpaid bonds stacked up. The owners also have been mired in litigation with the building’s lien-holders.

Those issues have clouded the real estate title of the building and impeded new efforts to renovate or sell it.

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

Graffiti covers the Railway Exchange Building's parking garage in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. St. Louis officials have condemned the building and garage over threats to public health. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

City officials said they have long tried, unsuccessfully, to reach the building’s owners, Andrew “Avi” Greenbaum and Steven Michael of Florida-based Hudson Holdings. The city has the authority to issue fines between $100-$500 per day per violation in addition to board-up and administration costs. The owners could also be jailed for up to 90 days.

Neither Greenbaum nor Hudson Holdings’ attorney, Jeff Hunt of Rosenblum Goldenhersh, responded to a request for comment. A voicemail inbox for Michael was full and could not accept new messages.

City condemns Railway Exchange Building

A St. Louis city code enforcement worker boards up an entrance to the pedestrian bridge connecting the Railway Exchange Building to its parking garage after city officials condemned the property over threats to public health on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The city has watched the building for years. And police have regularly checked it, worried homeless people were getting inside, officials said.

They grew more concerned when a local property manager contacted them to say he no longer worked for Hudson Holdings after not being paid. That manager, local developer Amos Harris, told the Post-Dispatch that he quit in mid-December.

Ware said officials did not have the legal authority to remove people who had gotten into the building and sought an emergency condemnation in order to do so. “We’re worried about people getting hurt,” he said.

Police have found nearly two dozen people in the building over the past several weeks and all of them refused help from the city’s Department of Human Services. Police removed about five on Wednesday, officials said.

There is some electricity at the property, Ware said, and Building Division employees are investigating whether there is a fire pump that powers a sprinkler system there. He was unsure whether the building had water.

“It does have a great future if somebody can come in with the right funding,” Ware said. “It’s a beautiful building. Architecturally, it’s a gem.”

The condemnation is the first real step city officials have taken to address one of St. Louis’ biggest albatrosses. Last year, city development officials floated a plan to use eminent domain to take possession of the property.

Greater St. Louis Inc. hailed the city’s condemnation and called for accountability.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of property owners to maintain the safety and security of their property. When those property owners are derelict in their responsibility, the city must hold them accountable, and we appreciate Mayor (Tishaura) Jones and the city for taking swift action to address the issues with Railway Exchange,” its chief downtown officer, Kurt Weigle, said in a statement.

The City Counselor’s office will decide what happens next, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Census shows St. Louis population dips below 300,000

The boarded windows of the Railway Exchange building, promoting living in St. Louis, are in various states of disrepair on Locust Street on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Recent census figures show that the population of St. Louis has dipped below 300,000. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen has been a staff photographer at the Post-Dispatch for 23 years. His work following unrest in Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown was part of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography awarded to the photo staff. He was a finalist for a Pulitzer in 2010 for work documenting the plight of homeless families living in suburban motels during the recession. Most recently in 2021 he was a finalist for 'Photographer of the Year' in the Pictures of the Year International competition. 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markets 'Sniffing Out' Positive Inflation Data: Amoroso

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News