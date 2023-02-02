ST. LOUIS — The second phase of the downtown St. Louis convention center expansion will not proceed if officials don’t find additional sources of money, the tourism chief said Wednesday.

Instead, the project team for AC Next Gen will focus on finishing the roughly $127 million first phase, which will add more exhibit space, revamp the loading docks and improve the façade and create a new western entrance for the complex that fronts Washington Avenue, said Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission that operates the facility.

Ratcliffe is asking the Board of Aldermen to allocate the $30 million earmarked from the Rams settlement before the board breaks for spring elections to keep the expansion on track. Aldermen have to approve the allocation by June 30 or else it reverts to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, according to terms negotiated by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office.

“The $30 million will definitely put us at better advantage,” Ratcliffe told the board’s convention and tourism aldermanic committee on Wednesday. “It is an overall better experience.”

The more than $210 million convention center expansion was first proposed by the CVC four years ago as a necessity to keep the St. Louis region competitive with peer cities that had larger and more modern facilities. St. Louis and St. Louis County agreed to each issue $105 million in bonds — financed with $6 million in annual hotel tax payments — and split the cost of the two-phase project initially estimated at around $200 million.

But political squabbling in St. Louis, the coronavirus pandemic and delays by St. Louis County to issue its share of the bonds for AC Next Gen have impeded the project, which now faces cost overruns due to supply chain issues and higher federal interest rates. Tourism officials need to complete the first phase by the end of this year to accommodate conventions and groups it has promised the space to in 2024.

Ratcliffe in December revealed that the CVC no longer had enough money to fund the second phase of the expansion, which was to add 65,000 square feet of ballroom space along Ninth Street to attract new conventions to the region.

The $30 million from the Rams settlement will help cover some of the funding gap but not all of it, she said. That money will be used to replace flooring and skylights, improve access to the western side and create an outdoor plaza on what is now a surface lot between Ninth and 10th streets.

Officials with St. Louis County, which is facing a $41 million deficit, have said that they will not provide additional funds beyond what it’s already committed.

Jones’ chief of staff, Jared Boyd, said Wednesday that the mayor’s office has not committed more money, adding that it would need to have talks with the full Board of Aldermen and the comptroller’s office before making any decisions.

“The reason we are here today is beyond (Ratcliffe’s) control,” Boyd said. “We want to make clear we don’t find fault with the CVC.”

Aldermen at Wednesday’s meeting echoed that sentiment, and even congratulated Ratcliffe for helping to bring Beyoncé to the St. Louis. The singer announced Wednesday that she will perform at the Dome on Aug. 21.

The committee unanimously endorsed the $30 million allocation. The Board of Aldermen will need to approve it.