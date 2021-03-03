St. Louis convention commission buying long-sought Seventh Street garage

The action Wednesday was the first public indication that negotiations had resumed with the owners of the Seventh Street garage. CVC Director Kitty Ratcliffe told members of the city’s Municipal Finance Corp., the body largely run by Comptroller Darlene Green’s office that has been leading the project, that the garage site would likely become a surface lot in the short term but that owning the land would allow for future development.

“This acquisition is just to get it under control,” Ratcliffe told the board. “We would anticipate, although I think there’s further discussion that needs to happen on this, that this would eventually be demolished.”

Karen Jordan, an attorney with Dentons representing the Municipal Finance Corp., said strong interest from bond buyers provided the extra funds to finance the purchase.

“It did not require the borrowing of any additional funds,” she said. “It did not impact the bond authorization. We just had a very favorable result when we out to the market, which allowed us to move forward.”

The bond issue was delayed for months last year after some members of the Finance Corporation board urged caution as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Both the city and county will contribute about $6 million per year in hotel tax funds to service the debt, payments that are currently paying off the Dome at America’s Center. That arena, built in the ‘90s to house the NFL Rams before they moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, is expected to be paid off this year.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.