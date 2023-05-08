ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County agency on Monday agreed to expand the scope of work — and boost the pay — of a contractor hired to help with the demolition of the shuttered Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Port Authority, which owns the derelict property south of Lindbergh Boulevard, amended its contract with Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers for an additional $180,320 to create a more robust grading plan that ensures a "huge hole" the demolition will create will be filled, said Andrew Ruben, the agency's general counsel said.

That will also help the project be more financially feasible for potential developers as well as likely raise the market value of the site, said Mike Hejna, a Port Authority board member.

The 1.2 million-square-foot mall, which is situated on roughly 142 acres in the middle of North County subdivisions, has been vacant since it closed in 2014.

It's fallen into disrepair in the years since, with fires and flooding, and poses a safety hazard: Two firefighters were injured there last month while battling a blaze at the property. The agency has been working with St. Louis County and state officials to use $12 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for demolition, but bureaucratic hurdles have slowed the process.

The Port Authority hired Stock & Associates in 2021 for $150,000 to develop plans for the mall's demolition and the removal of all debris in addition to backfilling and grading the site, documents show.

The amended contract also calls for the Chesterfield-based company to oversee the landscaping subcontract and administration services like site inspections, bi-weekly meetings and other duties during the demolition.

In total, the company will be paid $330,320.