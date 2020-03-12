St. Louis County agency plans to repurchase Wellston land at center of Stenger, Rallo indictments

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County agency is in discussions to repurchase two large pieces of Wellston real estate that former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger helped one of his campaign donors buy.

Rodney Crim, CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, said in a statement that his staff plans to issue a new request for proposals when a repurchase deal closes.

The land featured prominently in a federal investigation that led to prison sentences in a pay-to-play scheme for Stenger, his chief of staff Bill Miller, and businessman John Rallo.

Rallo, a big Stenger donor, was part of the team that bought the acreage in 2017. Rallo was sentenced to 17 months in prison last week. Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the economic development partnership, also pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme, though she received probation.

Since Sweeney's departure in January 2019, the partnership's new administration has been mum on whether it would exercise an option to repurchase the parcels along Page Avenue in Wellston — one is 28 acres, the other 15 acres. The St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, which is run by the partnership, spent millions of dollars over the years to clean the former factory sites and prepare them for new development.

