St. Louis County-based Rawlings sold to group that includes Major League Baseball

Rawlings Sporting Goods is being acquired by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners and Major League Baseball for about $395 million.
Founded in St. Louis in 1887, Rawlings makes baseballs and gloves, in addition to other sports gear and apparel.
The sporting goods manufacturer with $330 million in annual revenue has changed ownership multiple times over the past two decades. In 2002, ski and snowboard maker K2 Sports acquired the company, and five years later, K2 was acquired by Jarden Corp. Jarden was acquired by Hoboken, N.J.-based Newell Rubbermaid in 2016, which changed its name to Newell Brands.
Newell Brands announced plans in January to shed assets and close factories as it concentrates on nine core consumer divisions.
Rawlings has deep ties to Major League Baseball. The sporting goods company is the official baseball supplier and official helmet of the league, among other products.
MLB, which has made other investments in private corporations and venture capital investments, will have a noncontrolling interest in Rawlings.
“MLB is excited to take an ownership position in one of the most iconic brands in sports and further build on the Rawlings legacy, which dates back to 1887,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation, said in a statement. “We are particularly interested in providing even more input and direction on the production of the Official Ball of Major League Baseball, one of the most important on-field products to the play of our great game.”
Art Chou, a former Rawlings executive who now invests in sports startups as part of St. Louis-based Stadia Ventures, said MLB’s participation is particularly compelling.
“I don’t really know anything about the private equity group, but it’s incredibly interesting that MLB is involved here,” he said.
“I’m not sure which branch or unit of MLB is involved, but the fact that MLB is partnering with one of its biggest suppliers is unique. I don’t think they have normally done that in the past.”
Chou said MLB’s investment is “nothing but positives for Rawlings and the crew (in St. Louis).”
Chou said he regularly pitches the dozens of sports startups he deals with through Stadia to MLB for potential investment.
“They see everybody and their ability as an investor and as an influencer into what technologies get into sports is significant,” he said. “They are a big player in innovation and new technology and for them to partner with Rawlings says a ton.”
The deal, however, could cause other suppliers to scratch their heads.
“If I’m Wilson, which has the official glove of MLB and is in the baseball business, I’d want to call up MLB and see what is up or if I should be concerned,” Chou said.
Rawlings employs about 150 people in the St. Louis area and 1,200 globally. Its headquarters building at 510 Maryville University Drive in Town and Country is owned by TD Ameritrade, a company that acquired Scottrade Financial Services last year.
Newell’s deal with Seidler Equity Partners is expected to close by mid-July. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Newell on the transaction. Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as financial adviser to Seidler Equity Partners.
“Rawlings is an iconic brand and Seidler Equity Partners, in partnership with Major League Baseball, will identify new opportunities for this brand and for the company’s employees,” said Michael Polk, Newell Brands’ CEO, in a statement. “This transaction is a pivotal step in our company’s transformation to become a more focused, forward-facing consumer goods company with tremendous opportunities.”
Rawlings previously made some custom baseball gloves at its plant in Washington, Mo., but no longer makes any baseball gloves in the United States. The factory remains open.
Newell, which sells everything from Sharpie pens to Crock-Pot cookware, in May sold its plastics packaging unit Waddington Group for $2.3 billion.
In March, Newell raised its divestiture target to $10 billion from $6 billion following an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn.
Newell said on Tuesday it expects the sale of Rawlings to result in after-tax proceeds of about $340 million, which the company will use to pay down debt and repurchase shares.
Reuters contributed to this report.
When the Monsanto sale is finalized, it will be another company headquarters the city loses. Monsanto was founded on Nov. 29, 1901 when John Q…