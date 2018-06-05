St. Louis County-based Rawlings sold to group that includes Major League Baseball

“MLB is excited to take an ownership position in one of the most iconic brands in sports and further build on the Rawlings legacy, which dates back to 1887,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation, said in a statement. “We are particularly interested in providing even more input and direction on the production of the Official Ball of Major League Baseball, one of the most important on-field products to the play of our great game.”

Art Chou, a former Rawlings executive who now invests in sports startups as part of St. Louis-based Stadia Ventures, said MLB’s participation is particularly compelling.

“I don’t really know anything about the private equity group, but it’s incredibly interesting that MLB is involved here,” he said.

“I’m not sure which branch or unit of MLB is involved, but the fact that MLB is partnering with one of its biggest suppliers is unique. I don’t think they have normally done that in the past.”

Chou said MLB’s investment is “nothing but positives for Rawlings and the crew (in St. Louis).”

Chou said he regularly pitches the dozens of sports startups he deals with through Stadia to MLB for potential investment.