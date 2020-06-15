St. Louis County casinos say they will lay off over 750

ST. LOUIS — The two casinos in St. Louis County, both owned by Penn National Gaming, will lay off more than 750 employees next month, according to filings with the state.

The notice comes as both casinos, Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and River City Casino in Lemay, prepare to open Tuesday after being shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic for three months.

Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights says it will lay off 455 people permanently beginning Aug. 15. River City says it will permanently lay off 329 people. Most employees at the casinos had been on unpaid unpaid furlough since April 1.

Because St. Louis County opted to keep tighter restrictions in place than the city or St. Charles County, the two casinos are opening more than two weeks later than competitors Ameristar St. Charles — just across the Missouri River from Hollywood — and Lumiere Place downtown.