St. Louis County debt collectors ordered to pay $24.3 million for pursuing 'phantom' debts from consumers

“Defendants have continued to collect these debts even after receiving multiple red flags that these debts were invalid,” the lawsuit says. “When consumers have been able to dispute the existence of these purported debts, Defendants have regularly concluded that 80-97% of disputed debts are either inaccurate or invalid. Defendants have obtained an estimated $24.3 million in gross revenues as a result of their unlawful debt collection practices.”

The legal complaint against MRC stated that the company fielded more than 24,000 disputes tied to debts from one specific source “notorious in the debt-collection industry for being unauthorized or counterfeit,” with a history of fabricating loans and facing FTC enforcement actions.

Although MRS “could not or did not verify” more than 87% of the debts from that source, identified as Joel Tucker, the company continued to collect on them, “including by parking these debts on consumers’ credit reports,” according to the complaint.

MRS is now ordered to pay back a matching sum of $24.3 million, according to a corresponding court order, also filed Wednesday.

