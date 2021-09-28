St. Louis County issues new mask order. Republicans urge residents to defy it

“My advice to my constituents is do nothing different,” he said. “Wait until there’s been a final court hearing on what you need to do.”

Schmitt, in a tweet, called the new mask order “tyrannical” and said his office would continue to “fight back.”

Page said such thinking had slowed county progress in combating the spread of COVID-19.

“Be anti-government all you want,” he said. “But defying common sense makes no sense, and comes at the expense of those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from this virus.”

New COVID-19 cases in the county have dropped to about 240 a day, down from a summer peak of nearly 350. Still, under guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county needs to require masks as long as there are more than 70 cases per day, Page said.

“Masks are important to help keep our kids in in-person school and keep our businesses open,” Page said.

COVID-19 has killed 2,463 people in the county and infected at least 123,383 people, according to county records.