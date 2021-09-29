St. Louis County spends enough in federal eviction aid to get more funding

CLAYTON — The need for evictions funding in St. Louis County is great, but not greater than the disparity in the need.

Residents who applied for the funding the most were one or more of the following: in the "extremely low income" bracket, living alone, Black, and/or non-Hispanic.

The county had received 10,263 applications requesting a total of $45 million as of Wednesday morning, according to county data. The average award amount was $5,808, with an average processing time of 10 days.

Extremely low income county residents submitted 7,425 applications, or 72% of the income group, with other categories like non-low income and very low income.

The most surprising group to Yusef Scoggin, the county's director of the office of family and community services, was the people living alone, who sent in 3,458 applications, or nearly a third of them — 34%.

Scoggin said his team revisited those applications to ensure they were indeed single-person households, and they were, he said. The trend makes sense to him.

"Who is more vulnerable to being displaced but a person who is solely responsible for income in their household?" Scoggin asked rhetorically.

