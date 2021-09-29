St. Louis County spends enough in federal eviction aid to get more funding

CLAYTON — The need for evictions funding in St. Louis County is great, but not greater than the disparity in the need.
Residents who applied for the funding the most were one or more of the following: in the "extremely low income" bracket, living alone, Black, and/or non-Hispanic.
The county had received 10,263 applications requesting a total of $45 million as of Wednesday morning, according to county data. The average award amount was $5,808, with an average processing time of 10 days.
Extremely low income county residents submitted 7,425 applications, or 72% of the income group, with other categories like non-low income and very low income.
The most surprising group to Yusef Scoggin, the county's director of the office of family and community services, was the people living alone, who sent in 3,458 applications, or nearly a third of them — 34%.
Scoggin said his team revisited those applications to ensure they were indeed single-person households, and they were, he said. The trend makes sense to him.
"Who is more vulnerable to being displaced but a person who is solely responsible for income in their household?" Scoggin asked rhetorically.
Another large demographic group submitting applications for aid is Black St. Louisans, who represent 85% of the total. This disparity is because of issues predating the pandemic.
Scoggin noted Black Americans are disproportionately affected by catching and becoming seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus, which increases their vulnerability to eviction.
"I don't know that the data is necessarily surprising," Scoggin said. "It just reinforces why our need to be focused, directed, targeted and intentional must proceed."
Almost all applicants, or 98%, were non-Hispanic.
St. Louis County has already spent enough of its federal eviction aid dollars to qualify for continued funding, County Executive Sam Page said at a Wednesday briefing.
The county has spent at least $18.1 million, or 68%, of $26.6 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, launched by the U.S. Treasury Department in January.
The Treasury warned in August that the money must be spent by the end of September or it would be taken away. It was unclear by Wednesday afternoon if St. Louis city would reach the goal. The Post-Dispatch last reported that the city has distributed $3.7 million of the $9 million it received.
Page said that was not an issue in St. Louis County. "We have more applications than we have funds," Page said.
The county is using the money for rent and utility assistance.