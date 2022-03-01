St. Louis County woman admits $357k pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a federal bank fraud charge and admitted fraudulently obtaining $357,000 in pandemic relief loans.

Rose Ann Shaw obtained the Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of three different businesses by lying about the number of employees and the payroll, her plea agreement says.

She entered the plea Monday.

In May of 2020, Shaw submitted two loan applications. One was on behalf of Shaw Brokerage Real Estate Investment Firm LLC. She falsely claimed the company had seven employees and an average monthly payroll of $54,256, resulting in a $135,638 loan, her plea says.

Another loan application claimed Shaw Investments LLC had seven employees and an average monthly payroll of $44,400, resulting in a $111,000 loan.

In August of 2020, Shaw submitted an application in the name of another of her businesses, Vision LLC, with the same false claims. She got another $111,000 loan, her plea agreement says.

At her June 1 sentencing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Shaw could face roughly two years or more in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines. She will also be ordered to repay the money.

Shaw still owes restitution from a 2007 federal fraud case in which she falsely claimed to be disabled.

Shaw was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to repay $224,576. Shaw violated her supervised release and was sentenced to another 11 months in prison in 2011 and another five months in 2016, court records show.

Shaw was released from federal custody in October 2016, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

