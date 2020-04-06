St. Louis COVID-19 funds raise $3.4 million

CLAYTON — St. Louisans and area businesses have raised more than $3.4 million for two funds established to aid companies and people impacted by the new coronavirus and associated shutdowns.

In the last two weeks, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and the Gateway Resilience Fund, both administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation, have granted a total of $1.61 million to nonprofits, businesses and individuals. Another $1.84 million remains to be distributed. Funding decisions are guided by an advisory council of public health experts, foundation partners and corporate and community representatives.

The Regional Response Fund distributed $970,000 to 33 nonprofits in the bi-state region. The Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides assistance to employees and owners of restaurant, bars and other small businesses, has awarded $640,000 to 842 people and 20 businesses.