St. Louis COVID-19 funds raise $3.4 million

CLAYTON — St. Louisans and area businesses have raised more than $3.4 million for two funds established to aid companies and people impacted by the new coronavirus and associated shutdowns.
In the last two weeks, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and the Gateway Resilience Fund, both administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation, have granted a total of $1.61 million to nonprofits, businesses and individuals. Another $1.84 million remains to be distributed. Funding decisions are guided by an advisory council of public health experts, foundation partners and corporate and community representatives.
The Regional Response Fund distributed $970,000 to 33 nonprofits in the bi-state region. The Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides assistance to employees and owners of restaurant, bars and other small businesses, has awarded $640,000 to 842 people and 20 businesses.
To give or learn more, visit stlgives.org/covid19.
The Restaurant Rally was held at the Boathouse in Forest Park on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Donations from the event will be contributed to the Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides monetary support for local independent restaurant owners and employees affected by the closures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
