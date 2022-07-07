St. Louis craft brewer Schlafly teams up with nonalcoholic beer brand

ST. LOUIS — Put together the St. Louis region's oldest craft beer brewer and the area's first nonalcoholic brewery, and you get — synergy.

Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. announced Thursday that they are joining forces for the purposes of production and distribution.

Schlafly, a relative giant in the world of craft brewing, will manage the sales and production of WellBeing. It also will brew and distribute new products from WellBeing, which will be on the shelves later this year, according to a release.

The change will potentially open WellBeing to untapped markets and allow the nonalcoholic brewery to take advantage of Schlafly's purchasing power, logistics and sales support.

WellBeing will continue to develop new products, market and publicize them, and work its e-commerce business.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.