St. Louis craft brewer Schlafly teams up with nonalcoholic beer brand

Schlafly/WellBeing joint venture

Jeff Stevens, CEO of WellBeing Brewing Co., and Fran Caradonna, CEO of Schlafly Beer, celebrate their new joint venture with a couple of cold ones. Photo courtesy of Schlafly Beer.

ST. LOUIS — Put together the St. Louis region's oldest craft beer brewer and the area's first nonalcoholic brewery, and you get — synergy.

Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. announced Thursday that they are joining forces for the purposes of production and distribution.

Schlafly, a relative giant in the world of craft brewing, will manage the sales and production of WellBeing. It also will brew and distribute new products from WellBeing, which will be on the shelves later this year, according to a release. 

The change will potentially open WellBeing to untapped markets and allow the nonalcoholic brewery to take advantage of Schlafly's purchasing power, logistics and sales support.

WellBeing will continue to develop new products, market and publicize them, and work its e-commerce business.

