ST. LOUIS — Pier Property Group was awarded up to $50 million in bonds on Wednesday for two of its projects in St. Louis’ central corridor, including a renovation of a William B. Ittner-designed school.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority agreed to issue $40 million in bonds for PPG’s plan to build 144 apartments atop the Reliance Building, at 490 North Kingshighway Boulevard in the Central West End. Ten percent, or about 14 apartments, will be for renters making 80% of area median income, or $75,900 for a family of four.

The board also approved $10 million in bonds for PPG’s plans to redevelop the former Rock Spring School, at 3974 Sarpy Avenue, into office space.

Built in 1898, the school was the first time Ittner, the prominent designer of many of St. Louis’ historic school buildings, diverted from the Classical Revival style, according to the building’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

Both projects have previously been awarded tax abatement.

Also on Wednesday:

The LCRA board approved a request to apply for $2 million worth of tax credits from the Missouri Development Finance Board to aid in Great Rivers Greenway's Brickline, a network of more than 10 miles of biking and walking paths through the city.

If the application is accepted, the state board would accept $4 million from donors in exchange for $2 million in tax credits.

The fund would help pay for a little less than a mile of the Brickline that would run along Market Street between Compton Avenue in the west and 22nd Street in the east. LCRA would not be fiscally responsible for the tax credits, officials said.

The LCRA also approved staff's request to pay SCI Engineering $195,000 to finish the last of the archaeological work at the Carondelet Coke plant, now called River City Business Park, on the city's southern border with St. Louis County.

Staff will use the proceeds from the sale of a previous phase of the site for the funds, officials said.

SCI Engineering's contract was first signed in 2011.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.