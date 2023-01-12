St. Louis developer to put $750k down for hotel project at Wells Fargo site

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board on Thursday approved a deal in which a hotel developer will pay the city $750,000 if the company backs out of building two hotels on the former Wells Fargo campus in Midtown.

Maryland Heights-based hotelier Midas will make the deposit when it applies for the permit to demolish the buildings at 2601 Market Street. If Midas pursues the project, the deposit will apply to the cost of the building permit for the two hotels.

The St. Louis Preservation Board, which approved the deal unanimously, hopes it will offer some measure of protection for the city against developers who raze buildings deemed important to St. Louis' cultural history without following through on projects. It also adds more pressure on the developer to make good on the promise.

Midas and its partner, Green Street Real Estate Ventures, are proposing to build a 170-room boutique Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and a 129-room extended-stay Staybridge Suites for about $120 million. The property sits on the Midtown and Downtown West border and is a quarter-mile west from the new soccer stadium and other neighborhood attractions like Union Station.

The Cultural Resources Office, which staffs the board, has said that the former Wells Fargo buildings are of "merit" because of their importance to the mid-century modern architecture movement in the 20th century.

Thursday's deal arose after the board in December approved a plan for Midas and Green Street to build the hotels on the condition the developers get demolition and building permits at the same time. Midas offered a $250,000 bond then.

Midas said it had not finished the design and wasn't ready to apply for a building permit — but it had to proceed with demolition or it would face millions of dollars of added costs, including a $1 million penalty from the hotel franchise if Midas didn't start the project by February.

That, Midas co-founder David Robert said, would kill the deal and nothing would happen at the site.