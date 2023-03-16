ST. LOUIS — Two low-income housing projects will receive $1.2 million in grants from St. Louis’ allocation of pandemic aid money.

Landwide Development Corp. will receive the bulk of the grants for the two phases of its Cambridge Heights apartment project, located north of the convention center in downtown St. Louis. Another developer, Cornerstone, will receive $27,589 for its West End project. Cornerstone received $120,000 in a previous allocation.

The projects were chosen by the city's economic development agency, St. Louis Development Corp., which is administering $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for affordable housing. SLDC's board approved the allocation at its meeting Thursday.

Thursday's allocation marks a total of $4 million from that fund directed to projects serving residents on the lowest income rung. People in that category make 30% or lower of the area median income — a family of four, for example, making $28,450.

Also on Thursday, the board approved SLDC's plan to contract with outside firms to administer:

A $4 million down payment assistance program for low-income residents. Of that total, $200,000 would pay the administration fees; and

a $2.5 million revolving loan program for small construction companies to help the firms bridge the 30-60-90 day or more payment process. The total includes of $125,000 for administration fees.

The agency will issue separate requests for qualifications for each program.

The SLDC board also approved spending up to $56,510 for a salaried position to assist an effort to add more park space in the city and up to $32,400 to establish a presence at an upcoming geospatial conference that officials expect will draw thousands of people from around the world.

And the board also approved SLDC's request to amend its shortlist of companies providing environmental engineering services in order to allow the agency to use ARPA funds for projects.