St. Louis distributor wins $11.75 million in Jägermeister trial

Miller said there was no contract or franchise agreement with Major Brands, and the franchise law did not apply.

Jägermeister CEO Jeff Popkin told jurors there was no marketing plan when he joined the company. He decided to consolidate the 15 distributors who handled Jägermeister and create a national marketing plan. Southern Glazer's was already handling 50% of their business, he said, and was always the lead contender to be that national distributor, according to a transcript of the trial.

Jurors were told later in the trial that Jägermeister did not make the change "based on Major Brands' performance as a wholesale distributor of Jägermeister spirit products in Missouri."

Southern Glazer's signed a five-year contract with Jägermeister on Jan. 24, 2018 allowing them to take over distribution in 42 states, the District of Columbia and one county in Maryland. Southern also agreed to indemnify Jägermeister if anything was “against the law,” Walsh said.

Missouri is one of about 17 franchise states, in which alcohol distributors and wholesalers are protected by law. It's a system put in place after prohibition to help police the industry, Walsh said.