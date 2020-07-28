St. Louis economic plan focused on rebuilding Black middle class, stemming north side population loss

Key to that goal is encouraging entry-level and middle wage jobs rather than continuing to focus sparse public resources on tech-heavy bioscience employment, which tends to require advanced degrees.

That focus acknowledges both that rising wages in the city are not reaching people in impoverished north side neighborhoods and that technology clusters around Cortex and the Washington University-BJC medical center have largely achieved self-sustaining momentum with their existing networks and infrastructure.

“The big hole that we have in the city of St. Louis is we have a lot of citizens who are not at the upper end of the educational spectrum,” said SLDC Director Otis Williams. “In most cases we have the highest paying jobs in the region. But there’s still underemployment at the lower levels. Our unemployment rate, and those who are not in the workforce, we have this great opportunity to provide a trained workforce to support some of the industry clusters we have identified.”

Leveraging NGA, new plan sees St. Louis becoming hub for geospatial sector There's a strong emphasis on doing a better job of making sure Black St. Louisans share in the growth.