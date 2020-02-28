St. Louis grocery bus picks new chief, 23 years old

Signorelli said he remembers the 100-hour weeks, the scorching St. Louis summers and the organization's financial struggles.

“There were barely any of us working on the team. If any one of us left, we would have been seriously in trouble,” Signorelli said.

In November, on his last day at the bus, Signorelli said he was at a stop in Ferguson, standing about 50 yards away watching customers come and go. He saw Ward and the rest of the team taking care of the business.

It was just fine without him.

Signorelli welled up with tears.

"It definitely made me feel extremely proud," he said. "It definitely made me smile and say 'It's gonna be okay.'"

The market announced in December that Ward would be its new executive director.

"Quinton has all of the necessary intangible qualities required for success,” it said.

He officially started the job this month.