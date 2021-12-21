 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
St. Louis grocery stores shorten hours for holidays, will be closed day after Christmas
0 comments

St. Louis grocery stores shorten hours for holidays, will be closed day after Christmas

Schnucks reopens Gravois Bluffs Shop 'n Save location

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop 'n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. "The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' marquee grocers will be closing early on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and for the first time, they'll keep their doors closed on Dec. 26. 

Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday. 

Both grocers announced the additional day off after Christmas this year, with each citing a desire to give employees more time with family and friends over the holiday.

The stores will resume normal operating hours until New Year's Eve, when they'll close at 8 p.m. They'll reopen at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day, and then return to the usual schedule.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Community groups want to derail Jefferson Bank deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News