St. Louis grocery stores shorten hours for holidays, will be closed day after Christmas

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' marquee grocers will be closing early on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and for the first time, they'll keep their doors closed on Dec. 26.
Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
Both grocers announced the additional day off after Christmas this year, with each citing a desire to give employees more time with family and friends over the holiday.
The stores will resume normal operating hours until New Year's Eve, when they'll close at 8 p.m. They'll reopen at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day, and then return to the usual schedule.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
