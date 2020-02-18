St. Louis, Hastie get three more years to repay state loan for downtown office project

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Development Finance Board on Tuesday approved a three-year extension to a $5 million loan it made to a St. Louis development board a decade ago as part of the effort to transform the building above the old St. Louis Centre mall.

Developer Stacy Hastie and his partners now have more time to find a buyer for the downtown building at 600 Washington Avenue anchored by law firm Lewis Rice. The St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority used the state loan as part of a package to help Hastie and his partners buy the building out of foreclosure after the 2008 collapse of Pyramid Co. left behind a number of unfinished downtown development projects.

The loan was originally due Dec. 1, and the finance board authorized a short-term extension in November to give the city, state and developer time to work out a new deal. Only interest payments have been made on the loan thus far and all $5 million in principal is still owed.