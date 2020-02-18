St. Louis, Hastie get three more years to repay state loan for downtown office project

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Development Finance Board on Tuesday approved a three-year extension to a $5 million loan it made to a St. Louis development board a decade ago as part of the effort to transform the building above the old St. Louis Centre mall.
Developer Stacy Hastie and his partners now have more time to find a buyer for the downtown building at 600 Washington Avenue anchored by law firm Lewis Rice. The St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority used the state loan as part of a package to help Hastie and his partners buy the building out of foreclosure after the 2008 collapse of Pyramid Co. left behind a number of unfinished downtown development projects.
The loan was originally due Dec. 1, and the finance board authorized a short-term extension in November to give the city, state and developer time to work out a new deal. Only interest payments have been made on the loan thus far and all $5 million in principal is still owed.
The new terms bump the interest rate up to 5.15% from 4.66% and require a $25,000 principal payment due when the new loan closes. Two more $50,000 principal payments will be due in March 2021 and March 2022, with the remaining balance due March 2023.
The finance board has an interest in making sure the office building stays in good financial health: the building leases 450 spaces in the adjacent, state-owned parking garage on Seventh Street.