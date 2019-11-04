St. Louis is kicking off its first-ever "startup week," in the hopes of spreading the word about the local resources available for new businesses.
"People don't know what we have here," said Phyllis Ellison, vice president of partnerships and program development at Cortex Innovation Community.
The week's schedule consists of 40 events, ranging from pitch competitions to podcast tapings, open houses, networking and panels.
Coworking spaces — which offer work spaces for rent, often used by freelancers, startups and people working remotely — are offering "test drive days," where people can try their services free of charge.
The concept of a "startup week" is not new. Communities across the country hold similar events, and Techstars Kansas City holds an annual "Startup Weekend."
The idea has been discussed for several years in St. Louis, Ellison said, but this year it was finally catalyzed by a group of local organizations.
Ellison is hopeful that St. Louis Startup Week will become an annual event.