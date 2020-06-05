St. Louis home health care firms say they will hire 1,000
St. Louis home health care firms say they will hire 1,000

  • 0
After funding cuts for the disabled, some fear they may be forced into a nursing home

"I got make you look handsome," says Kelly Grigaitis, a home personal attendant, who washes and shaves Steve Foelsch, 53, a quadriplegic, who is paralyzed from the neck down so he can leave for work on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Cupples Station apartments. Foelsch lives downtown St. Louis with a roommate and relies on attendants to care for him every day. He fears more Medicaid cuts could force him into a nursing home. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Four area home health care agencies say they will collectively hire 1,000 people to handle demand for in-home care 

The group of companies is made up of Assistance Home Care, Martha’s Hands, Right at Home and Seniors Home Care and are seeking employees to handle home care, personal care and Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Their announcement comes as the new coronavirus has hit nursing home and assisted living centers residents hard, worrying older adults and their families about the safety of such facilities. 

“Since the pandemic many more seniors and their families are more committed than ever to aging-in-place in their own homes and using assistance as needed," said Allen Serfas, president of Assistance Home Care. "As a coalition, our goal is to promote these job opportunities and support the increasing needs and wishes of our community’s older adults who prefer to remain at home."

Jennifer Henningfeld, Director of Recruiting at Assistance Home Care, said in a statement it would be a "natural move" for laid-off hospitality and service workers to transition to a job as an in-home care worker.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply on the companies' websites. 

Jacob Barker • 314-340-8291

@jacobbarker on Twitter

jbarker@post-dispatch.com

