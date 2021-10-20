St. Louis job fair for ex-offenders grows amid labor shortage

ST. LOUIS — A job fair for a group of workers long overlooked is drawing more attention amid the nationwide labor shortage.

St. Louis University’s latest “second chance” event for job seekers with criminal records drew 65 employers Tuesday, up by nearly half from this time last year.

Demand has been building throughout the year with the economy reopening and hiring managers struggling to keep up, said Lisa Cohn, who organizes the fair.

“A lot of employers are interested in hiring from a new talent pool,” she said.

Mike Doorack, owner of Clayton-based MFI Masonry, has looked there three times now, including once when he was in a pinch this summer staffing up for his busiest season.

“All three have been success stories,” he said. “They’re hardworking, show up on time, have a great attitude, and give a damn about the work.”

Jackie Huebbe, owner of SugarBot Sweet Shop in St. Charles, said the job seekers also appreciate the opportunity more deeply than the average high-schooler looking for a part-time job. One of the best employees she’s ever had came from the most recent fair in April, she said.