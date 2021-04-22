St. Louis judge approves $5M settlement over Walmart sales tax class action

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday approved the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed Walmart was bilking customers by not refunding sales tax on returned items.
The original lawsuit, which sought class-action status, said Scott Pearlstone returned salsa, vitamins and a can of green beans that he'd bought in 2017 at the Walmart in Manchester, but didn't get back all of the sales taxes he paid. An employee told him the store doesn't refund sales taxes on certain items, the suit says.
Walmart denied the claims.
Under the terms of the settlement, shoppers who filed a claim by April 1 will split $5 million, minus attorneys' fees and other costs. Those fees and costs were projected in the settlement to eat up about half of the money.
More than 230,000 claims had been filed by March.
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey in St. Louis granted preliminary approval in November and final approval of the settlement Thursday.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
