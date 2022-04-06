 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis labor force continues to recover

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis metro area's unemployment rate remained stable in February, as the region's labor force continued to recover.

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate was 3.5% in February this year, compared to 4.9% at the same time last year, according to seasonally adjusted employment data released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Labor.

The labor force rebounded some, to 1.46 million people in February, compared to 1.44 million one year ago.

The number of people working or looking for work still hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels, when it stood at 1.49 million. 

Unemployment in Missouri also continued to drop, to 3.7% in February from 4.9% at the same time last year. The nation's unemployment rate was 3.8% for the month this year, down from 6.2% a year before.

That puts Missouri's labor force nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers: February figures are less than 1%, or about 7,000 workers under February 2020 levels.

The U.S. labor force is still about a half-million people behind pre-pandemic levels.

